Nupur Sanon spreads some positivity on social media with her cute dance with father Rahul Sanon

Nupur Sanon recently posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen dancing with her father, Rahul Sanon. Ever since Nupur shared the video on the platform, she has been flooded with comments stating how much people have loved the video.

“This video makes me so happy. On one side is my adorable papa who clearly loves dancing and on the other, is that little girl in me who is dancing with her childhood hero”, Nupur says.

Nupur will soon be seen in ‘Filhall 2’ which is the much-awaited sequel to the hit single/music video ‘Filhall’ in which she featured alongside Akshay Kumar.