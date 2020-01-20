On the 30th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Vidhu Vinod Chopra organises a special screening of Shikara

Marking the 30-year anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, a special preview of Shikara was organised by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Approximately 200 people came from the refugee camp of Jammu to see the special preview and they were deeply moved by the screening. After 30 years of leaving their homes, they felt the immeasurable sacrifice they did.

It was an overwhelming response that Vidhu Vinod Chopra received as he interacted with each one of them post the preview.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara is all set to release on 7th February, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

The movie is based on the real events that took place and has actual footage from the exodus included. Shikara also stars actual Kashmiri Pandits and is shot with the inhabitants of the Jagti refugee camp and the other camps which would bring authenticity to the film.

The trailer of ‘Shikara’ has received appreciation from all across for its heartwarming and thought-provoking storyline. A powerful depiction of Kashmir of 1990, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial has struck the right chords amongst the audience.