Paatal Lok tops the list of IMDb’s Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows even before it starts streaming

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original series is already making waves ahead of its release on the platform, set for 15 May 2020. Not just the buzz around it is on its peak but Paatal Lok has topped IMDb’s list of Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows, just a few hours before it releases as the clock hits midnight.

Talking about the recent development, Paatal Lok’s creator Sudip Sharma shares, “Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok has swiftly established a fanbase – I am so excited to learn that we are trending no.1 on IMDb’s most anticipated Indian movies and shows. From audiences loving the intriguing posters to people reaching out to the cast and crew on social media, the anticipation and excitement around the show’s release is infectious! I am humbled by the love that viewers are showering us with. I hope they like the show – it has been a labour of love. The show drops at 12 PM tonight – I can’t wait to bring to viewers the story of Paatal Lok.”

The series is being helmed by Sudip Sharma, as the creator who has written critically-acclaimed films like NH10 and Udta Punjab. Paatal Lok is already being hailed as the biggest large scale shows on the OTT ever. From being shot at 110 locations to the characters of the investigative thriller and its scale, everything makes it a must watch and the audience is eagerly waiting for the day to binge on it. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series by Sudip Sharma is set to make viewers have a whole different experience of hell on 15th May 2020.