Pallavi Joshi to return as the host of Bharat Ki Baat for its second season

The National award winning actor also known for hosting one of the most popular and longest running Indian television shows – Antakshari, Pallavi will give a glimpse of the country’s glorious past through storytelling, deep dive into the present times and take viewers on a voyage to the future where one can hope to see only good times by taking the right steps for the welfare of our country.

Considering the humongous response to the first season of her popular show ‘Bharat Ki Baat’ that highlights India’s glorious past, the actor-producer is back with its second season.

Pallavi informs, “I feel privileged and blessed to be part of Bharat Ki Baat which gives me the opportunity to know my country and so many good things associated with it. The encouraging response to the first season motivated me to come up with the second season.”

Talking about Bharat Ki Baat, she adds, “Be it water harvesting, efficient irrigation, alternate energy, fuel saving, waste management, social re-engineering, community justice, integration of culture, democratic excellence or human welfare, Indians are rising above their potential and their outstanding stories are inspiration to the entire humanity. Bharat Ki Baat is about such Indians and such stories. It’s about a confident, productive and result-oriented India.”

The 26-episodes show will be on air by the end of this year.

Pallavi has produced popular shows like Aarohan and Asambhav in the 90s among various other successful shows like Saturday Suspense and X Zone and few telefilms. She successfully ventured into Bollywood with her first feature film, the critically-acclaimed ‘The Tashkent Files’ released last year. This year, she is producing ‘The Kashmir Files’, being helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, which is yet another hard-hitting and challenging subject.