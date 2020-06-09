Playing father and daughter: Bhagyashree and Alok Nath’s journey from Maine Pyaar Kiya to Maa Santoshi Maa

The iconic film Maine Pyar Kiya, released in 1989, marked Bhagyashree’s debut in the world of Hindi films. The film also proved to be a turning point for Salman Khan who had earlier appeared in the film Biwi Ho To Aisi. The film was a romantic saga about two individuals, from contrasting backgrounds, who become friends and then, eventually fall in love with each other. In the film, the role of Bhagyashree’s father was played by Alok Nath. Now, several years later, he plays his father in Maa Santoshi Maa.

Talking about this long association, Alok Nath says, “Bhagyashree played my daughter in Maine Pyar Kiya and we developed a father-daughter like bond while working on that film itself. We later worked in a couple of films more and now, I am happy that I got the opportunity to play her father in Maa Santoshi Maa. The relationship between the father and the daughter is very crucial to the plot of the film and we have a lot of dramatic scenes together.”

Bhagyashree, too, is elated at working with Alok Nath and playing his daughter again.

“It is always wonderful working with Alok ji. Right from my first film Maine Pyar Kiya, I have had several opportunities of working with him and I am glad I am playing his daughter in Maa Santoshi Maa. Though I played his daughter in Maine Pyar Kiya, you cannot compare our roles in that film to the ones we play here as the two films are completely different from each other. Working on Maa Santoshi Maa has been a very special experience for me,” says Bhagyashree.

Maa Santoshi Maa is a devotional film and has a social angle to it as well. The film revolves around the trials and tribulations of a family and how they overcome it with the help of the faith they have in Goddess Santoshi Maa.