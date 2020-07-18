Prabhas crosses 16 million followers on Facebook

The love that Prabhas’s fans have for him knows no bounds. His popularity transcends boundaries. Prabhas’s Telugu fans face tough competition from Rina Matsui, a Japanese fan who has watched Saaho innumerable times. Keeping these facts in mind, the latest feat achieved by Prabhas does not come as a surprise to anyone.

Prabhas recently became the most followed South Indian actor on Facebook. His Facebook page is now followed by 16 million people. He is the first South Indian actor to reach 16 million followers on the popular social networking website. What’s more astonishing is that he gained his last million followers going from 15 million to 16 million in the matter of less than a week.

Prabhas | PC: Google

As soon as his fans realised that he had reached the highest number of followers on Facebook, celebrations began and the congratulations started pouring in for Prabhas. With this record, he has gone ahead of the likes of Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Vijay Deverakonda. Allu Arjun is in second position with 13.5 million followers. This is not the first social media record that Prabhas has broken. Earlier this year, Prabhas became the first South Indian actor to have over a million mentions on Instagram.

Professionally, Prabhas was shooting Radhe Shyam with leading lady Pooja Hegde in Georgia before the lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic stalled shoots. This period drama is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The first look poster of the film was recently released. Besides this project, Prabhas is also said to have signed Mahanati director’s Nag Ashwin’s next.