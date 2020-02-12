Puncch Beat fame Khushi Joshi to feature in the music video Loverfehmi with Abhinav Shekhar and Ishaan Khan

Some love stories aren’t epic novels. Some are short stories. But that doesn’t make them any less filled with love. With the whole world crumbling, we pick this time to fall in love.

Wipe this distance with your heart and take away the misunderstanding of your love on this Valentine’s day with Loverfehmi song. Popular singers Abhinav Shekhar and Ishaan Khan have crooned for the upcoming romantic song ‘Loverfehmi’. TV actress Khushi Joshi, will be playing the love interest of Abhinav Shekhar & Ishaan Khan in the video.

Khushi Joshi says, “The season of romance is just about to start, and thus makers thought of coming up with a romantic number. I had a lot of fun while shooting with Abhinav and Ishaan. They are amazingly crazy people that I have come across in the industry. Lovefehmi is a pure song and the inspiration behind the song is soulful and selfless love.”

Abhinav & Ishaan, who are known for their romantic tracks like Lakk Boom Boom, Doggy, Hypnotize, Jogi and Hindustan, the songs have managed to grab the attention of the world and now coming together for Loverfehmi. The song will also mark the music video debut of TV actress Khushi Joshi.

As the song proceeds, which is written and composed by Abhinav Shekhar and sung by himself and singer Ishaan Khan , sets in, perfectly complementing the flow of the song. As Abhinav says the idea behind writting this song was Love plus galatfehmi which he invented into Loverfehmi. The entire song is co-produced by Varsha Kukreja, Jeetesh Rakheja, and Bindra Laliwala, while the music is given by Anjjan Bhattacharya. The video stars Puncch Beat fame Khushi Joshi.

The song is one of the biggest projects of the BLive Music, wherein the BLive team is delighted to work with the new talent of the Indian music industry. ‘Loverfehmi’ song has been shot in Bangkok capturing the breathtaking visuals.



