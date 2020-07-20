“Puncchbeat made me realize how much I missed and love dancing” – Harshita Gaur

Being a high-school drama that the youth and millennials could relate with immensely, it did not take much time for ALTBalaji’s Puncchbeat to become an overnight success. Viewers now have their favourite scenes and characters from the youth blockbuster and are always on the look-out for what the Rosewood High students are up to. One of the characters on the show who viewers simply can’t get enough of is the beautiful Harshita Gaur who plays the role of Divyanka AKA Dinky in the series. In what is certainly going to bring a smile to their faces, they’ll be happy to know that the actress has gotten back to her passion – dancing and seems to be enjoying the best of it.

It so turns out that Harshita, a passionate dancer, had left dancing halfway in her dance journey and resumed when she was offered Puncchbeat. Post the series, she made up her mind and continued her dance journey after a year going on to complete her Kathak training by appearing for a couple of exams.

Speaking about getting back to dance, Harshita shares, “Puncchbeat has always been a very special show for me. I play the character of Divyanka (Dinky) who’s helpful, passionate, naughty, and extremely truthful. I’d been learning Kathak, my favourite dance form, for many years now. Come to think of it, it was silly of me to leave it halfway. I’m glad that the dancing scenes and competition in Puncchbeat made me realize how much I missed and love dancing and made me go back to Kathak after a year.”

PuncchBeat is a riveting take on a high-school drama set in Dehradun. It chronicles the lives of students at Rosewood High, a prestigious school famous for boxing, dancing and for its disciplined ways, the new semester is full of surprises where a lot of rules will be broken. The series stars renowned names like Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur, and Khushi Joshi