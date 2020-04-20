Quarantine Watchlist: Stream the biggest Hollywood Blockbusters on MX Player

If you have finished all the shows on your ‘wish-list’, watched re-run of your favorite shows and are now confused about what next, MX Player is here to solve all your entertainment led dilemmas with options to cater to every mood and reason. The leading entertainment streaming platform has curated a list of special Hollywood blockbuster films from a vast slate of its movie library that you can watch for FREE, in Hindi.

Transformers – The Last Knight: ‘Transformers – The Last Knight’ is the fifth installment of the cult franchise that revolves around auto-bots who race against time to find a member who heads to Earth to find an ancient staff. Its robots battling King Arthur in director Michael Bay’s fifth go around as director of the gigantic toy-commercial franchise and the film stars Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro and Glen Morshower who reprise their roles from the earlier films.

– A third installment to the ‘xXx’ series, this film is directed by D.J Caruso and was written by F. Scott Frazier. The film stars the ‘Fast & Furious’ fame actor Vin Diesel and also marked Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress did some dangerous stunts and action sequences in the film that revolved around the story of a former satellite programmer, Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) who is called by the NSA ( National Security Agency) to find out a satellite controller which got stolen from the CIA or Central Intelligence Agency. Along with them, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev amongst others in pivotal roles. Baywatch – A film based on the TV series of the same name, this is an American comedy film that sees an ensemble cast of Dwyane Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, and our very own Desi Girl – Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The story follows the journey of a lifeguard and his team who must take down a drug lord in an effort to save their beach.

Blade Runner – The film is set in a dystopian future in Los Angeles of 2019, in which synthetic humans known as replicants are bio-engineered by the powerful Tyrell Corporation to work on off world colonies. When a fugitive group of advanced replicants led by Roy Batty escapes back to Earth, burnt-out cop Rick Deckard reluctantly agrees to hunt them down. This science fiction film was directed by Ridley Scott. The film stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos in lead roles.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard – Directed by Patrick Hughes, this film stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Gary Oldman and Salma Hayek. An American action comedy film where the world’s top protection agent is called upon to safeguard the life of his mortal enemy builds this tale of their journey and outlandish escapades that they encounter.