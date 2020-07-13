Rajesh Roshan reveals how he got Mr Amitabh Bachchan to sing his first ever song in Mr. Natwarlal

Known for his iconic songs in films like Mr Natwarlal, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kaho Na… Pyar Hai, Krrish, Kites and Kaabil, Rajesh Roshan has evolved with the changing times in the music industry and has continued to deliver chartbusters that strike a chord with viewers across decades. Creating hit after hit, not only was he one of the top composers in his days but his album was also the first to see the great and versatile Amitabh Bachchan debut as a singer in the film ‘Mr Natwarlal’!

Episode 10 of Times of Music will see Rajesh Roshan recreate Himesh Reshammiya’s iconic ‘Aashiq Banaya Apne’ and Himesh Reshammiya rearrange Rajesh Roshan’s evergreen song ‘Chookar Mere Man Ko’. In his chat with host Vishal Dadlani, he reminisced about how he got Mr Amitabh Bachchan to sing for the song ‘Mere Pass Aao’, for the first time ever.

Recollecting those golden days, Rajesh Roshan says, “I didn’t need to convince him, actually. He was standing on one foot to sing this song. And at Mehboob Studios, the shift started at 9 and I reached at 10.30. I saw there was a car parked and I felt that this must be Bachchan Sahab. I went upstairs and I saw that Bachchan Sahab, in a half sleeves striped shirt, white pants, white shoes was singing his song. He looked at me and nodded and that’s it. I also did not go close, thinking that if I spoil his mood, he’ll run away… And, when he sang one line, the recordist Robin Chatterjee Sahab, when he heard his voice, kept his hands on my shoulder and said, ‘I’ve heard a lot of voices, but nothing like this one.”