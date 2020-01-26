Ravneet Kaur roped in Colors’ upcoming show Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

Colors TV is coming up with an interesting story revolving around the life of a short girl’s love story, who is on a journey to find her perfect match. Titled, Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story; the show has a unique concept. In the show, actress Riya Shukla will be essaying the lead character. Now, the latest addition to the cast is Ravneet Kaur who has been roped in as the second lead.

Ravneet will be essaying the character of a fashion designer named Medha in the show who has a pivotal role in the show. Medha will create much difficulties and twists in Pinky’s life since she is her to be husband, Gagan’s boss as well as girl friend.

Speaking about this, Ravneet says, “I am super excited and happy to be a part of this show. Such unique concepts are very few and I have always wanted to be a part of such a show.”

“Medha is young, bold, energetic, independent and moreover a today’s girl. She is crazy about her work as well as for Gagan. It will be really interesting when she, Gagan and Pinky come across. Looking forward to hear from people,” she concludes.

In the past, Ravneet has played pivotal roles in Karnsangini, Bikram Betal and Seth Ji to name a few. She has also been a part of Bollywood as well as Pollywood films.

Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will air on Colors from the 27th of January from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM. The show also features Puneet Choksey and Dheeraj Rai in important roles.

We wish Ravneet much luck and success for this new journey.