Richa Chadha headlines the cast of T-Series – Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister

While working together on the pre-production of ‘Moghul’, the biopic on Gulshan Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Subhash Kapoor decided on joining hands for another film, a political drama. Based in UP, Subhash Kapoor’s next is a political drama titled Madam Chief Minister that features Richa Chadha in the lead role. Joining the cast along with her in important roles is Manav Kaul, Saurabh Shukla, Akshay Oberoi and Shubrajyoti Barat.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is producing the film along with Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda of Kangra Talkies Pvt Ltd. The film was shot in one long 40 day schedule in Lucknow in November – December last year. Speaking on his next the director says, ” While working as a political journalist, I came through several incidents which has led me to write this story. I am happy that Bhushanji came ahead and decided to support this film. It was during one of the discussions for Gulshan ji’s biopic when I spoke about the film with him and that’s where the association on the film began.”

Bhushan Kumar adds, “Subhash has incorporated many interesting incidents and anecdotes from his experience as a political journalist into the narrative. It’s a very interesting script.”

The film will release on 17th July 2020.