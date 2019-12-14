Saand Ki Aankh completes 50 days of its theatrical run!

Director Tushar Hiranandani’s film Saand Ki Aankh fired shots at the box office when it released on October 25. Not only did the film have a great response at the box office, it also got raving reviews from the fans as well as critics alike. The film, which is an inspirational sports drama based on the lives of India’s oldest sharp shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, had clearly hit the bulls eye!

Even though it was Tushar’s debut direction, the story did justice to the life of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Now, the news comes in that the film has completes 50 days of successful run at the box office!

In the day and age when the longevity of a film is limited with so many new films replacing it, Saand Ki Aankh has stood firm in theatres and continues to attract audience for good.

The lead roles were essayed by Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar and were praised by everyone. Celebrating the successful run, Taapsee tweeted, “50 days and still in theatre… must’ve made a nice film I think Cheers team #SaandKiAankh !tusharhiranandani nidhiparmarhira @psbhumi @realshooterdadi @shooterdadi”

Actor Bhumi Pednekar said, “50 days of #SaandKiAankh in theatres 🙂 I always knew this film was special but what’s happened with it and the journey it has had makes me say with my head held high ‘Tum jeetogi meri beti, tum Taj Mahal bhi dekhogi, Tum hawai jahaj main bhi baithogi’”