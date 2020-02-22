Sachin-Jigar write a heartfelt letter ahead of launching Gujarat Cultural Movement regarding providing a platform for aspiring talent

Bollywood’s leading music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have penned down a heartfelt letter to all their fans and followers, expressing their gratitude for all the love and support showered on them. The duo also seek the support from the audience as they are all set to launch Gujarat Cultural Movement, an initiative to support talent and provide a stepping stone to aspiring artists across fields.

Sachin-Jigar took to their social media to address their fans with a letter in both Gujarati and English, thanking them for the love through their journey. The leading music composer duo also took the opportunity to introduce their upcoming initiative Gujarat Cultural Movement which aims to provide a platform to aspiring talents.

Gujarat Cultural Movement is a platform on the YouTube Channel of Sachin-Jigar that would feature artists of various fields showcasing their talent on the platform. Artists, who want to create a mark in singing, dancing, music composing, stand up comedy, or any art form that highlights the Gujarat culture, can mail their videos, which would be shortlisted by Sachin-Jigar to feature on the channel.

Sachin-Jigar, who hail from Gujarat, have carved a place for themselves as the leading music composer duo of Bollywood. Grateful to the immense love and support showered on them, Sachin-Jigar feel indebted towards their homeland and to pay their regards to the community, the duo has conceived the initiative, Gujarat Cultural Movement.

The music composer duo would be launching Gujarat Cultural Movement, the YouTube Channel with the song ‘Beni’, which records the diversity of the cultural ethnicity in Gujarat. The video is shot across locations of the state, from Baroda to Kutch featuring 20 artists and influencers of Gujarati origin, along with the locales from the villages.

Talking about the initiative Sachin Sanghvi shared, “Over the years, Jigar and I have constantly strived to work harder and better for every project. The love and support we have received from the audience have been extremely instrumental in our growth, now we feel it is our responsibility to reciprocate the love and support and Gujarat Cultural Movement is our attempt to do the same.”

Jigar Saraiya shared, “Through our work, we are fortunate to have carved a place for ourselves in the hearts of the audience. It is very overwhelming to see young, aspiring artists looking up to us as not role models but as their guides, their faith in us has motivated us to create a platform for the budding talents. Gujarat Cultural Movement is extremely close to our heart as it provides an opportunity to contribute towards the rich and varied culture of Gujarat.”

With a career spanning over a decade, Sachin-Jigar enjoy a plethora of songs to their credit with films like Shor In The City, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, ABCD, Go Goa Gone, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Happy Ending, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Hindi Medium, Stree, Made in China, Bala and the recently released Street Dancer. The upcoming projects of the music composer duo include a varied range of films as well as pop singles.