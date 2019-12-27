Samir Kochhar to support Paralympic Sports in India

Over the years, many celebrities have been involved in numerous social causes. They have made a mark in the industry by not just their talent but also their philanthropic deeds. One such name in the show business is Samir Kochhar. The charming young man is not only an actor but an entrepreneur, a producer, and a philanthropist.

Samir Kochhar and Loknath Char’s Company Reech Sports have partnered with Boccia International Sports Federation, Agitos Foundation (the development arm of International Paralympic Committee) and British Petroleum. They have set up training Centres for the Paralympic sport of Boccia in Mumba and Navi Mumbai.

“The aim is to “reechout” to more people with Boccia and train grassroots leaders who will help coach people with disabilities and make the sport of Boccia more accessible to individuals within their communities,” according to a source.

A specialised Community Leaders program supported by is taking place with the trainers conducting a specialised workshop to prepare coaches to deliver Boccia training to hundreds of kids across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. The workshop is concluding with a demo session with some of the Programme’s Trained players and Samir playing a game of Boccia.

Boccia is a precision ball sport played by people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities affecting motor skills. Training centers by Reech Sports and Samir have been established in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with other cities in the pipeline. The aim is to make the sport more accessible within the local communities. Fourteen coaches from different towns were trained and certified as the first internationally certified Boccia License programme in India earlier this year.

“I am happy to be involved with Reech Sports, their work and especially their initiative as Indian sports is a fast developing industry. It only allows me to make my passion both a business and a tool for social empowerment. Through Boccia we are allowing people with disabilities to showcase their talent, compete, train and win,” says Samir.

The social initiative is conducted by trainers trained by the International Federation and will be supported by Millennium Toyota.