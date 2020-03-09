Samir Kochhar hosts Global Business Summit 2020

After winning over fans with his anchoring skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Samir Kochhar will be the anchor for the Global Business Summit 2020.

GBS is a flagship initiative that aims to bring together PM Narendra Modi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs – Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state and policymakers.

It is the 6th Global Business Summit where PM Narendra Modi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs – Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, CEOS, offbeat thinkers motivators come and chat with India’s business leaders. forward.

Samir Kochhar says “The platform is curated to share thoughts and ideas to collectively find a way forward. It was a pleasure to share the stage with some of the greatest minds of our times and have an insight into what lies ahead for us and the world – the challenges, obstacles and road maps that lie ahead. Personall, it was an honour to be in the presence of such great thinkers and minds.”

Samir will also be a part of Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please Season 2. Samir and Shibani Dandekar will play a couple in the second season of Four More Shots Please.