ShemarooMe Box Office aims to bring the big screen experience of the movies to your home

One of India’s most loved digital video streaming portals, ShemarooMe promises to deliver the “good old” theatrical experience to fans all over with their brand new platform ShemarooMe Box Office. Indians are die hard cinemaholics, rushing to ticket counters whenever the latest masala entertainer hits town, but not forgetting to catch a critically appreciated film either. The lockdown has made visiting the multiplex a distant dream, but ShemarooMe brings the silver screen back with a bang through their latest offering.

From 31st July 2020, ShemarooMe’s Box Office shall begin to stream some remarkably captivating movies that will delight the “Filmy keeda” in our heart. The platform’s very first release is “My Client’s Wife”, the critically acclaimed crime thriller featuring esteemed talents such as Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Next in line is the multiple award winning drama “Scotland”, followed by Sharman Joshi starrer “Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachhai: The Least of These” based on startling true events. “The Hidden Strike”, an edge of the seat action packed entertainer will also be streamed on the platform.

While we may be easing into a changed world, ShemarooMe intends to blend old school charm with new age philosophy, it has thus joined hands with BookMyShow to retain the classic “Box Office” experience for moviegoers. This innovative concept lets consumers enjoy the nostalgic moment of purchasing a ticket with the help of BookMyShow. ShemarooMe along with BookMyShow shall enable booking of tickets for every release on their respective app and website. Lockdown or no, the “standard tradition” of logging on to BookMyShow and grabbing a ticket is still alive!

Excited at the prospect of transforming living rooms into cinema halls, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited says, “We are extremely delighted to bring some really vibrant and distinctive films for audiences through ShemarooMe Box Office, a platform that showcases unreleased movies. Amid the nationwide lockdown, the simple joy of going to the theatre with friends and family has been put on hold. As a company that has revolutionised the experience of entertainment in India, it was hence our onus to provide a platform to movie enthusiasts by premiering unreleased movies and re-creating the theatre viewing experience for our audiences. With a handpicked and exciting mix of Bollywood and Regional movies, ShemarooMe Box Office brings the magic of cinema to millions of viewers across the country.”

On his film being the maiden release at ShemarooMe Box Office, Sharib Hashmi says, “I am elated to have my movie premiered on the ShemarooMe Box Office platform for millions of Bollywood fans across the country. My Client’s Wife is a story very close to my heart and I feel there is nothing greater than entertaining our audience, especially during these times of uncertainty when cinema may have great relevance in our lives. It gives me immense honour to be associated with a brand such as Shemaroo Entertainment and kick start this journey of ShemarooMe Box Office.”

Also scheduled to release on Box Office is “Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachhai: The Least of These”. Sharman Joshi, part of the internationally applauded project, says, “As a storyteller, it is always fascinating for me to discover new ways to connect with audiences. Streaming will play a big role in show business as we evolve and it is amazing that ShemarooMe is encouraging a diverse range of cinema through Box Office. My film is a heartfelt tale that narrates some very tragic facts, and I am glad it finds place on an incredible platform such as ShemarooMe Box Office”.

Airlift actor Prakash Belawadi, Sharman’s co-star in the film, says, “It’s great that people can still get the big screen experience, and in their homes, thanks to ShemarooMe Box Office. Our film contains some hard hitting facts along with an important message; it is indeed rewarding to know it will finally get out there instead of being lost in oblivion.”

The best part of this festival of cinema is that audiences can relish these movies over and over again, each ticket being valid for not one but three days. The prices are a steal too, at 100 INR. Last but not the least, subscribers and non-subscribers alike can avail of this special treat. The days of “Housefull” and “Sold Out” are long gone, there is always a seat reserved for you at ShemarooMe Box Office!