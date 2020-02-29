Shiboprosad and Nandita Roy’s Windows Production to bring four content-driven films to the audience this year

Nandita and Shiboprosad, the torch bearers of movies with a strong social message in the Bengali Film industry, are the founding members of Windows Production. They left a mark with their very first film, ‘Icche’. The film was a huge commercial success and was critically acclaimed. In 2013, their ‘Alik Sukh’ was screened at the Marche du Section of the Cannes Film Festival and was appreciated hugely by the audience. Since then Windows has produced 12 biggest blockbusters like ‘Ramdhanu’, ‘Belaseshe’ (that ran for 217 days), ‘Praktan’, ‘Posto’ and ‘Haami’, which was the highest-grossing Bengali film in the year of its release. Their 2019-releases, ‘Konttho’ and ‘Gotro’, crossed 100-days at the box office and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. They launched a powerful women-centric film, ‘Mukherjee dar Bou’, which is considered to be a landmark movie in the Bengali film industry. It was the first-ever Bengali film to celebrate Women’s Day. ‘Mukherjee dar Bou’ is a film by the women, having female leads and a female debutante director. Every film under the Windows banner has been honoured with prestigious awards like Filmfare Awards (East), Bengal Film Journalist’s Award.



Windows also has their own music label, named ‘Windows Music’ that has time and again wooed audience with popular as well as melodious albums.

Windows is all set to swipe the audience off their feet with four important releases this year. This is the first time Windows will be releasing four films in a year. ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ is scheduled to be released on 6th March 2020 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, ‘Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti’ is a film that is set to break all stereotypes. It has powerful direction, powerful cast with a phenomenal plot line. The movie deals with a woman priestess. It also speaks against taboos like menstruation and its impact on women. For the first time, a film brings up an important incident like the ‘Sabarimala Controversy.’ The film has Ritabhari Chakraborty as the female lead and Soham Majumdar who was last seen in Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kabir Singh’, playing the male lead.The film is directed by debutant director Aritra Mukherjee.

‘Belashuru’- the most awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit ‘Belaseshe’, will hit the screens after a gap of five years. The story revolves around an elderly couple and focuses on the different dysfunctional relationships that exist within a family. ‘Belashuru’ is a story that nurtures relations between parents, children and family. It is a heart-warming story. Megastars Soumitra Chatterjee, Swatilekha Sengupta, Rituparna Sengupta, Aparajita Adhya, Kharaj Mukherjee will be seen playing the lead roles while the power-packed directorial duo of Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee have directed the film. The film will release on the 5th July 2020.

‘Lokkhi Chhele’ deals with the importance of humanity. It underlines the fact that there is nothing above Humanity. It is the only religion that should be followed. ‘Lokkhi Chele’ is a tale about that rare unconditional love that doesn’t fade away even in the difficult hours of life. It is a story about superstition and religion that has blinded people,with humanity struggling to win the battle. For the very first time, five times National Award winning director, Kaushik Ganguly, is directing a film under the Windows banner. Ujaan Ganguly , Kaushik Ganguly’s son will be playing the lead role after winning million hearts with his performance in the film ‘

The film is scheduled to release in September on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

Haami 2

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster and highest grosser ‘Haami’, which dealt with issues of modern parenting, is a touching story revolving around a seven to eight years old boy. Bhutu, the protagonist is a genius and has the ability to perform difficult mathematical problems. He is a child prodigy. Bhutu is quite different from children of his age. Superstar Prasenjit Chatterjee will be seen in this movie playing a pivotal role along with Shiboprosad Mukherjee himself and Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Adorable Broto Banerjee will be seen playing the character of ‘Bhutu’.

The film will be making our Christmas merrier as it is expected to release sometime around the Winter season.’