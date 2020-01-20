Shilpa Shetty Kundra awarded with Champion of Change Award 2019

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been working actively towards encouraging a better living and adapting a healthier lifestyle. The fitness influencer’s fan following has always been an ardent lover of her work.

Keeping in mind her efforts towards encouraging people to take up the Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, the entrepreneur has been awarded with the Champion of Change 2019 Award.

She received the prestigious award by honourable former President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

“I am really honoured to receive this award and I feel it’s every citizens duty to keep their country clean. Cleanliness starts from the mind. When we keep our homes clean, then why not our country! This year I have planted 480 trees to offset my entire carbon footprint. It’s every citizens responsibility to take care of our precious planet not just for the present but also our future.

Nandan Jha, Chairman of IFIE says, “We are happy to announce that Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been selected for the Champions Change of Award 2019 for her contribution in the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is busy with her films too. Besides ensuring that she is a positive influence on her fans, she will soon be seen in two amazing films.

She has already started shooting for Hungama 2 and will also be seen in Nikamma