Short film Solo inspires women bikers and celebrities to share their #gosolo stories on social media

#goingsolo has been trending since yesterday on Twitter and Instagram. And the reason for that is simple. Women bikers, celebs, twitterati and ordinary women have been using the handle to share their own #goingsolo stories. It all started with Gorilla Shorts releasing the third short film of Offbeats S1, titled Solo on their YouTube channel on the occasion of Women’s Day. Solo is a soul stirring story of a woman biker who decides to ride her bullet all alone on the highway of life. The film immediately triggered a conversation among women about #goingsolo in life, in the pursuit of happiness, ambition or passions. Women Bikers, chefs, entrepreneurs and even housewives tweeted and posted about their own experiences. Soon celebrated actors like Sayani Gupta, Flora Saini, Mahie Gill and Shahana Goswami also joined into the conversation.

Sayani Gupta tweeted, “It is never easy for someone #goingsolo but then, as Tagore had said.. “Jodi Tor Dak Shune Keu Na Ase Tobe Ekla Cholo Re.” You got to do, what you gotta do! Sometimes we have to chalk our own path hoping for the best!” While, Flora Saini, added “#goingsolo has been my go-to mantra. It seemed difficult but, gradually with time, patience and God’s blessings I set my footings in the industry, things started falling in place. Of course there have been ups and downs, but who says we can’t handle them !? Today right from taking all my decisions to implementing my decision it is all me. Yes! There are my supporters who have played their part but, trust me nothing keeps you going best, than yourself. Going solo, going stronger!”

While, Shahana Goswami too took to twitter and shared, “Love thy neighbour, love your family, your friends, always be there for them. What about being there for yourself, spending time with yourself, learning how to love yourself and be comfortable with yourself. Very few people encourage you to get to know yourself and spend quality time with yourself, as a matter of choice. I have learnt to greatly enjoy that time with myself. Going for meals, watching movies, travelling the world – I love #GoingSolo. I’m my best company and I’m happy to have that comfort in myself.”

Mahie Gill recently learnt to ride a bike for her latest film and says that “For me #GoingSolo is a choice we all make at some point in time. Be it woman’s Day or otherwise I will always be proud of the films I have done and the choices I have made. Infact, every film gives me a new experience. Going solo is like an expression of freedom and power. Every woman will have a story when they went solo. Let the world know your story!”

Ambar Chakravarty, director SOLO, adds “#goingsolo has taken the shape of a movement with universal appeal. An independent woman has always been seen with scepticism and they have taken up this moment as an expression to go beyond this mindset. We have received stories of not only women but gender fluid people, the trans community and men who have struggled and survived societal pressure on being solo. I am glad our film could do this to people. Nargis and Arjun have acted fantastically in the film and Medha’s song has gripped everyone with surprise.”

Solo is the third film of Offbeats Season 1 which is streaming now on the Gorilla Short YouTube Channel. The other two films released earlier, Station Master Phool Kumar starring Namit Das and Chaddi starring Flora Saini have met with hugely positive response.

The distinctive storyline of the film Solo revolving around a woman biker appears to have struck a chord with women. It has reignited the investigations into the question of female agency and has made a few pertinent points to those who doubted women and their achievements. In fact, the film has become a talking point for women bikers who have been on the road and feel this portrays their journeys on the big screen. It gives their adventures a voice and validation that was missing.