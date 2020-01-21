Shraddha Kapoor meets her fans while promoting Street Dancer 3D in Delhi

Deliberately and Delicately Shraddha Kapoor is on a high spree, juggling between her shoots for Baaghi 3 and promotions of Street Dancer 3D. Wherever she goes, she gets her sweetest fans and recently, she met some of her cutest fans in Delhi.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor visited Delhi for promotions Street Dancer 3D and the fans amazed Shraddha Kapoor by giving this little sweet gesture by meeting her in between her busy and pack schedule which seems like ‘it was a much-needed break’ for her.

Undoubtedly, Shraddha Kapoor has fans in Pan India. By setting heat with her moves in Lagdi Lahore Di is just loved by the audience and her Illegal Weapon 2.0 is still just unforgettable as her fans and audience still can’t get over it which can be clearly seen on her Instagram stories.

Same as 2019, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to rock the year 2020 with two big films and interestingly both of her films are the franchise films, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in “Street Dancer 3D” co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D’Souza and in Baaghi franchise “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff.