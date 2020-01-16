Sidharth Malhotra receives a special surprise from his fans on his birthday!

Over the years, Sidharth Malhotra has received a lot of love from the audiences and has enjoyed a great fan following thanks to his charming and debonair personality.

The actor is one of those rare celebrities who always makes sure to stay in touch with his fans and goes out of his way to interact and personally connect with them on a regular basis. His super passionate fan club had a most special surprise for him on his birthday today!

The actor who met a few fans to celebrate his birthday was surprised as they presented him with a special gift made by kids from an orphanage.

Before meeting Sidharth, the fans went to an orphanage to celebrate their favorite actor’s birthday. They spent quality time with them and even shared special gifts and goodies to mark the date.

The sweet kids painted their hands and sent a sweet wish for Sidharth through the fans.

The actor was truly humbled by the gesture, as this was quite unexpected!