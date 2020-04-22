Sona Mohapatra gets trolled on social media for attacking Kartik Aaryan’s funny video

This quarantine has made every one of us quite active on social media, we are always on Instagram,Facebook,Tiktok and other social media platforms to beat our boredom. We have seen many of our favorite celebrities too being super active on social media and one such actor is Kartik Aaryan. Kartik’s humorous videos has been entertaining us since the start of the lockdown. His monologue was quite a sensation and his show Koki Poochega was a massive hit,his cute leg pulling videos with his sister Kritika were adorable and we love watching their unbreakable bond and their fun banter.

It seems like some people are so frustrated with this lockdown that they have taken every light hearted thing seriously. Singer Sona Mohapatra failed to understand that Kartik’s videos with his sister were made not to portray anything wrong or invoke any kind of domestic violence but was just two siblings having some fun time to beat the boredom.She took to her twitter to express her distaste for Kartik’s videos but guess what? Netizens were not impressed with her unnecessary attack on Kartik and hence they mercilessly trolled Mohapatra and gave it back to her.

It was very evident that Mohapatra had attacked Kartik for no valid reason and joined all the wrong dots which led to dire consequences making the twitteratis angry and giving her some serious reality check. In this situations of crisis where the citizens are dying,there are large number of people who are deprived of food and basic necessities,it is really sad to see people who are imparting so much of hatred to light hearted content instead of doing something for real.

Kartik has been a very responsible citizen, he has been making videos to spread awareness in the country and warn people of this dreaded pandemic. Kartik deleted the video to avoid unnecessary hassle and battle of filthy words that has been going on unnecessarily and has handled the situation in a very elegant way.