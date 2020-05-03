“Sonu Nigam will sing songs which will give an insight to his classical side” – Vivek Agnihotri

Following his recent online concert on the day of Janta Curfew, Sonu Nigam is now interacting with Vivek Agnihotri for the online festival in order to celebrate life and creativity. In a step in that direction, ‘I Am Buddha’ ‘School Of Creativity The Future Of Life Festival’, this Festival will see Vivek Agnihotri.

Just as when the whole world is under the spell of the cursed lockdown, the restlessly creative soul Vivek is bound to stir the creative sparks all over. In order to ignite the spark of all the creative brains, Vivek Agnihotri invited singer Sonu Nigam, who will be seen discussing creativity and life at the festival. The event will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube simultaneously.

Vivek Agnihotri says “It’s been a long time that Sonu Nigam hasn’t given an interview or spoken to media or been in public. Sonu is one of the greatest artists, singers of our times and it is my indeed, my pleasure and I am honored that he has agreed to be on this show for the cause of humanity. He will be sharing with me his deep knowledge of music and Maa Saraswati because Sonu is one of those rare modern singers who’s spent six hours just doing riyaz. I will ask him to sing songs that will portray his classical side and it’s going to be an enriching session. I can’t thank him enough to make his first appearance after such a long time on The Future Of Life Festival.”

After ‘The Future Of Life’, Vivek Rajan Agnihotri will start working on his new project, which is titled The Kashmir Files.