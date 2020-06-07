Sony Music pledges 100 million dollars for global social justice fund

Sony Music Group today announced the launch of a $100 million fund to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world. The Company, inclusive of all of its recorded music and content divisions and music publishing company, will immediately begin to donate to organizations that foster equal rights.

In making the announcement, Rob Stringer, Chairman, Sony Music Group, said, “Racial injustice is a global issue that affects our artists, songwriters, our people and of course society at large. We stand against discrimination everywhere and we will take action accordingly with our community fully involved in effectively using these funds.”

Sony Music Group has established this Fund with the full support of the initiatives undertaken by our sister entertainment company, Sony Pictures Entertainment and all divisions of Sony Corporation.