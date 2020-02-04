South actress Amala Paul to make her foray in the Hindi entertainment space with Mahesh Bhatt’s web series

Noted South actor Amala is all set to make her debut on the OTT platform in Bollywood now. Amala Paul is a popular actress in the South. .

Amala is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s web series based on the life of a filmmaker and a popular actress of the 70’s. Tahir Raj Bhasin also stars in the series and will be seen in the role of a filmmaker.

Mahesh Bhatt had recently announced his foray on the digital platform with his web series that revolves around the relationship of a filmmaker and a lead actress of the 70s.

Amala is very excited about her role and she has been busy prepping up for the role and honing her language skills for the past three months. “I get a lot of questions about my language issues from the industry people. Hence I decided to get my language perfect before I start shooting for the series,” says Amala.

Sources inform that Bhatt saab loved Tahir Bhasin’s role in Chhichhore (2019) and cast him for the role of a filmmaker. Amrita Puri too is a part of the cast.

Mahesh Bhatt says “I trust the magic of a new beginning in the digital world. Our first web show goes on floors with Amala, Tahir and Amrita, and our talented director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.”