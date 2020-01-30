Subhash Ghai’s short film Gandhi has its world TV premiere on Doordarshan

Gandhi – A Perspective, a short 30 minutes film directed by Subhash Ghai will be released on Doordarshan, a channel which reaches out to the nook and corner of the country and is viewed by over 65 crore people. The film had its premiere today on Gandhiji’s death anniversary 30th January.

The film brings into relevance Gandhiji in the minds of young people of today who may have many questions on the Mahatma or who don’t understand Gandhiji.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and is written and directed by Subhash Ghai with he technical team of Whistling Woods International

Institutions like Gandhi Smriti Delhi have applauded the film and recommended that it be shown Worldwide in school and colleges. Directors like Raju Hirani and Ketan Mehta have also spoken very highly about the film.

Speaking on the film Subhash Ghai says, “It is a film which answers many sensitive questions which people may have against Gandhi.”