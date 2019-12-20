Sunny Singh receives immense praise for his cameo in film Pati Patni Aur Woh, recreating the Punchnama magic with Kartik Aaryan

Actor Sunny Singh was seen in ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ with his Punchnama brother Kartik Aaryan. For that, he received all the love and appreciation from the audience. The Brothers have become the talking point with “The Bromance” between the two male actors!

In Pyaar Ka Punchama also, Sunny Singh’s character was highly power packed and impressionable. The role was able to make its own mark in front of others. Their next with each other “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” was also a commendable and was a different story in the genre of a friend’s relation.

In this movie too, Sunny Singh’s innocent character was appreciated by the audience and critics, both alike. Not only this, but his unique character in Ujda Chaman was also applauded as this character was something very different from the role he played before. Sunny has carved a place for himself with his promising characters and has certainly done full justice to it.

Playing a cameo in Pati Patni Aur Woh was a twist in the movie which was the highlighted part of the film. And now, he is all set to bring the laughter out in the theatres with his next, “Jai Mummy Di”.

Now, the hit pairing of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall will once again be seen entertaining the audience in the film ‘Jai Mummy Di’ which is slated to release on 17 January, 2020.