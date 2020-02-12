Sunny Singh’s fan pens down a heartfelt poem for him!

Sunny Singh has built his fanbase from scratch and has always given promising characters. The actor has always had a prominent on-screen presence in his films and never failed to entertain the audiences. The actor has given the perfect best friend goals and has made a special place in the heart.

Fans have started showing their love in different ways, with the most recent one being a sweet poem. Sunny shared it on his Instagram saying, “Such a sweet gesture 🙏 Thank you.”

One of the most memorable characters of Sunny Singh is how he has always portrayed the ideal and the most perfect boyfriend in his films, and how he is the ideal best friend. The thing that sets him apart from others is his down to earth nature.

Sunny’s recent cameo in the super hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh, where the played the character of Doga and his entry had nothing but whistles, appreciation love and it’s own an unforgettable impression. The actor nailed his character which was in a positive role.

Sunny Singh was last seen in the mom-com film Jai Mummy Di along with Sonnalli Seygall which hit the screens on 17th January 2020.