T-Series releases new single Khudkhushi featuring Rashmi Jha and Priyank Sharma

T-Series has pioneered a different revolution of sorts when it comes to the Indian music scene. From bankrolling chartbusting tracks to coming up with creative and content-based videos, T-Series has always stood out in the business. Having launched several super hit numbers recently, the company has now unveiled its latest single – a remake of the super hit Khudkhushi track from Fardeen Khan starrer Darling.

Ace of Space fame actress Rashmi Jha makes her debut with the single and she’s paired opposite Bigg Boss 11 star, actor Priyank Sharma. The song, beautifully crooned by Neeti Mohan, is sexy, seductive and peppy at the same time. Rashmi says, “I’m extremely thrilled to present Khudkhushi to everyone. We have worked really hard on the song and it’s an amazing track. I hope the audience enjoys watching the video.”

Priyank, on the other hand, shares, “It will be hard for people to resist dancing to this track. It’s a very upbeat number and the video is shot in an extremely beautiful way. It’s got an international feel to it and I’m sure that this will be the go to track in all discotheques from today.”

The song, composed by Sourav Roy, written by Shabbir Ahmed , directed and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly, released digitally on the T-Series YouTube channel today.