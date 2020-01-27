Team Helmet celebrates the wrap up of the film with a party!

Sony Pictures Network Productions and DM Movies’ upcoming film Helmet recently wrapped their shoot in Mumbai and the team celebrated the same with an intimate party in the suburbs of the city.

The Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl starrer went on floors in the first week of December last year, after shooting in the heartlands of Varanasi, some portions or the film were shot in Mumbai recently.

Helmet is touted to be a quirky comedy that reflects the ground reality in the heartlands of the nation when it comes to a very common yet considered to be embarrassing phenomenon. The film takes a very comic spin on a pertaining issue offering an unsual entertainer to the audience.

Elated about the film wrap, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director-Sony Pictures Entertainment India said, “As producers of Helmet we are very happy as the film wraps shoot ahead of schedule . This comedy film combined with talented performances and an interesting theme will surely make people laugh and think at the same time and we can’t wait to bring the film to the audience.”

Producer Dino Morea said, “I’m extremely thrilled and excited about the film as we created it, filmed it, lived it, seen it and loved it to the core every day since the inception, and now I can’t wait for the audience to see it as its a very relevant story for today.”

Directed by Satram Ramani and produced by SPNP as well as actor-turned-producer Dino Morea, the film will see actors Aparshakti Khurana along with Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

Intriguing the audience with the teaser, Helmet has piqued the interest of the audience to witness the unsual comedy entertainer that is slated to release this year.