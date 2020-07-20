Teaser: Kartik Aaryan discusses mental health with Dr Geetha Jayaram in the next episode of Koki Poochega

Amidst this lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has kept himself busy by engaging with fans and netizens with his internet-breaking chat show Koki Poochega. The actor’s hit chat show gets the frontliners talking about the pandemic and the importance of the lockdown and infuses his wit and humour to make the show lighter and spread good vibes amidst these difficult times.

Last week he announced that a new episode will be soon launched by him where he will interview psychiatrist Dr Geetha Jayaram. Netizens were quite curious about this episode, as mental health issues is the need of the hour. Kartik Aaryan today has released a small teaser before he launches the episode where he’s seen talking to his guest. Talking to Dr Geetha Jayaram from Johns Hopkins hospital, USA, the actor has correctly asked her will mental-health issue taken seriously amidst other fatal illnesses. The psychiatrist who has been in practice for more than two decades, gives a befitting reply and we get a glimpse of what a great episode this one is going to be. Kartik Aaryan dropped this video on the internet with the caption saying, ‘Agar abhi address nahi kiya toh agla Pandemic Mental illness ka ho sakta hai. #KokiPoochega Episode 7 out Tonight Dr Geetha Jayaram,’ well said! Now with our interest piqued to high levels, we surely can’t wait for this one to hit the internet and get enlightened about this important illness which is not contagious but surely as fatal as the pandemic.

Kartik Aaryan has always got some great frontliners from different spheres on his show. Right from a doctor to a COVID survivor, from a police officer to great on-field reporter, the actor has always got the best and enlightened us with his great content. Kartik Aaryan has surely proved amidst the lockdown that while at the movies he’s a superstar, off screen he’s a superhero who’s out there helping the masses and being an alert citizen.