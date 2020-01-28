Tell Me Your Story and Zero Hour Entertainment join hands to launch iCafe Podcasts

With the increasing travel time, podcasts have become a great source of entertainment/infotainment for the people in transit. India has seen a rise in podcast consumption and also a greater rise in podcast creation.

These days you get podcast for almost each and every topic that you care about from pet-care to mental health to something as niche as Lego building.

A digital media start-up, iCafe Podcasts. aims to help personal and corporate brands touch their target audience with logical and entertaining communication invoking wisdom, nostalgia, faith and emotional connect by addressing issues related to their line of business.

A friend to listeners. An explorer for speakers. iCafe, a short for Indian Café, is an audio-only channel in the business of global content curation, content creation, production and distribution. With a vision to align resolute business dreams with changing personal goals by engaging communities in communication, their content will inspire value driven narratives with positive stories of learning and inspiration, from influencers and achievers across the world.

Co-founders, Koral Dasgupta and Abhijeet Thakar come with rich background in content and media business respectively.

Seasoned author and founder of a story network, Koral says, “While working for Tell Me Your Story I have learnt that each person’s identity is supported by the stories of their life. Add voice to the script and it becomes drawing room storytelling that is culturally embedded in our value system. iCafe will recreate the experience virtually by augmenting human connect and nostalgia, while networking with knowledge banks and entertainers.”

Abhijeet Thakar, senior media professional and founder of Zero Hour Entertainment adds, “Working in the entertainment-media-communication business since more that 20 years, I see a great shift in the content consumption and podcast is a great medium for the people on-the-go. Ep.Log Media, a lifestyle-driven podcast network, that my company is running has already made great waves in the industry with people acceptance for serious content about the topics that the audience cares about, and this wave of spoken word content is only going to get bigger with iCafe.”

iCafe Podcasts is a joint venture between Tell Me Your Story and Zero Hour Entertainment. They are launching with fun shows on books, parenting and a Bengali series on the typical traits of the community. BongBaji- Indias first podcast in Bengali language captures personal journeys of Bengali’s outside Bengal, holding on to their Bangaliyana.

Brateshwar Diaries- a show on millennial parenting and daily issues with raising a child in this digital age. Book Lounge- top authors, publishers, designers, critics, agents and other professionals across the globe will answer interesting and straightforward questions on their contributions in the literary world.

The podcasts will be available on the website www.icafepodcasts.com and podcast streaming apps like Apple Podcasts ,Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hubhopper, etc.