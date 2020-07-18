Kajal Aggarwal champions the cause of suspended meals and coffee

Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to share a message that keeps making rounds on social media, urging those who can afford to do so to help the needy.

Talking about the concept of suspended coffee and meals, she wrote, “Do you know what is “Suspended Coffee” or “Suspended Meal”? Ok, let me explain…” (sic) She goes on to share a story in which a woman buys five coffees and asks the person at the café to suspend two coffees. Another man later walks in ordering ten coffees and suspending five of them. The same orders five meals and suspends two. All the suspended coffees and meals were later served to the needy who walked in asking if anyone had bought them food that day.

She adds, “Helping the unknown & poor even without knowing their face, is the kind of humanity which really is the best form of charity. What is remarkable is that, this good act has come to a few countries in Europe and is spreading throughout the world. Hope we too can grow to this level! *Have a healthy day*” (sic) Fans of the Indian 2 actress and those prone to philanthropy have since shared the post, wondering if they can do the same in our country too.

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen on-screen in Sita and Ranarangam. She has a bunch of projects lined up with Mosagallu and Acharya, apart from Mumbai Saga in Hindi and Hey Sinamika in Tamil, plus Indian 2. She also shot for the Tamil remake of Queen, titled Paris Paris, but the release of the film has been delayed.