The 8th edition of Miss Diva announces its partnership with LIVA – Natural Fluid Fashion

LIVA Miss Diva 2020, the coveted beauty pageant, pursued by several young women in the country in its 8th edition will see young aspirants from across the nation competing for the coveted title. After rummaging through 10 cities – Delhi, Bangalore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow, the much-awaited final round of auditions unfolded in Mumbai on 20th December 2019, at Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi. Akin to the past, there has been an overwhelming response from the prospective divas across the country. The final round of were judged by none other than Lara Dutta – Miss Universe 2000 and Mentor, Srishti Sawhney, President and Global Brand Director, Pulp and Fibre Business, Aditya Birla Group, Natasha Grover Brand & Operations Head – Miss India Organization, Vartika Singh – Miss Diva Universe 2019, Shefali Sood – Miss Diva Supranational 2019, Lubna Adams – Fashion choreographer, Ranimol – Head Times Talent Monetization.

The chosen 19 finalists of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 along with the LIVA wildcard entries based on judges score and online voting that shall be announced on 30th December 2019, will thereafter undergo extensive training & grooming sessions trailed by a 4 city preliminary media tour in Jaipur, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. This tour will be complimented by various sub-contests which shall culminate into thematic evenings. Through this incredible journey of bringing forth Indian beauty and talent at the global beauty platform, LIVA Miss Diva 2020, will continue its tradition to find that one girl who will revolutionize the definition of Beautiful, Confident, Dynamic, and Vivacious, with an aim to extend wholehearted support to the new generation women who have the potential to lead. The winner of LIVA Miss Diva 2020 will represent India at the esteemed global platform Miss Universe 2020 and LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2020 will represent the country at the Miss Supranational 2020. Apart from the fame and glory, the winner also stands a chance to take home prizes in cash and kind, running up to 10 lacs. Associating with a beauty pageant for the first time as a Title Sponsor is LIVA – the fashion ingredient brand. LIVA has redefined fashion with its fluid fabrics to create garments synonymous with comfort and freedom. LIVA’s brand ethos, #LiveYourFlow, encourages women to be spontaneous, confident, unhindered and free as they live in the moment.

LIVA’s flawless drapes and breathable fabric, give every rising Diva a chance to glide, breathe and flow as they conquer the stage. Made with 100% natural fabrics, LIVA’s lightweight feel is perfect for aspiring Divas to chase success, unrestricted. It resonates with every nascent Diva, making this partnership a seamless fit. Speaking on the occasion, Mentor Lara Dutta, said “It is thrilling to be back with the all new season of LIVA Miss Diva 2020. Each year the pageant sees some fabulous talent from the country and the journey of finding the most deserving Indian face worthy of representing India on a global level is exceptional. Like each year, I’m looking forward to meeting these striking young women who are unbelievably driven towards achieving their goals. Here’s hoping they find success.” Catch the exciting journey of the Divas on February 21st at 7pm & the deferred live telecast of the finale on 22nd February at 10pm on MTV – India’s No.1 youth brand.