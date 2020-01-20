Home » News » The chief of Army, Navy and Air Force come together to watch Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

The chief of Army, Navy and Air Force come together to watch Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

For the first time ever, the chief of Army, Navy and Air Force came together to watch the hugely appreciated Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior; a film that is currently setting new box office records.

Tanhaji: The unsung Warrior has received immense appreciation for telling the story of the might of a warrior who with his strategy helped save the fort of Kondhana from Aurangzeb.

To celebrate this momentous movie, Ajay Devgn held a special screening for the Indian Service Chiefs and some guests in Delhi.

The August crowd was stunned by the spectacular visuals, the spell binding story telling and the power-packed performances of Ajay, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

The screening was attended by eminent author, Harinder Sikka and producers Ajay Devgn & Bhushan Kumar. Also spotted were Kumar Mangat Pathak & Vinod Bhanushali.

Like
Tweet
Pin it