The iconic song Laila Main Laila was created on the spot, reveals legendary composer Anandji on MX Player’s Times Of Music

We all have songs that have etched a space in our hearts, those songs that you hum along to just as you hear the first 5 seconds. We’ve all sang and partied to the tunes of Laila Main Laila – it is one of those iconic songs that you automatically break into when you hear its name (like we’re doing right now). But did you know that the song was created on the spot? Veteran composer Anandji of the famed Kalyanji-Anandji duo confessed on MX Player’s Times of Music that his team did not have the song ready before their meeting with the producer and that he used a little psychology trick to pass the test…

Anandji elaborates, “Indeevarji ek mahine tak likhte rahe. Par maine unko kaha ki Indeevar ji ab bohot ho gaya, mein kal ek mukhda sunaunga aur pass ho jaunga. Toh kal maine bola Khan Saab music bajaiye. Toh baad me maine Indeevar Ji ko bola ki aap voh mukhda kyu nahi sunate, par unke bas hota toh sunate na. Toh main shuru ho gaya, Laila Mein Laila, Aisi Mein Laila. Aur gaana pass ho gaya. Aur Indeevar ji kehte hai ki tumne kaise pass karwa liya? Mein bola Indeevar Ji thodi psychology chalani padti he, unki (producer) beti ka naam hai Leila, toh maine unki beti ka naam rakhke gaana bana diya”

Smule presents – Times of Music powered by Ace2Three – An MX Original Series brings viewers a one-of-its-kind music reality/chat show, bringing together 20 legendary composers who will rewrite history and reinvent each other’s most celebrated tunes.Recreating memories with 22 iconic songs – the show’s innovative format will see each episode feature 2 composers of different eras soak in the philosophy behind the other’s celebrated song, its ethos and interpret it in his own way to create a fabulous new rendition. Part storytelling, part tribute and topped with pure musical genius – this series is hosted by Vishal Dadlani who will be unwrapping interesting stories from their lives.

Episode 3 will see Anandji present Ajay Atul’s acclaimed song – Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin while the composer duo Ajay Atul recreate Kalyanji-Anandji’s hugely popular track Zindagi Ka Safar.