The makers of ’83 pay a tribute to Kapil Dev on his birthday

The makers of the upcoming sports biopic ’83 which is inspired by India’s historic win at the 1983 world cup have shared a beautiful tribute for Kapil Dev on occasion of his birthday today with the hashtag #ThisIs83

The video starts with Kapil Dev reminiscing about the match at Turnbridge Wells Stadium following which he briefly talks about how it felt to play and create history at the stadium where he was commemorated on the 10th of July 2019.

The cricketer was overwhelmed with the trip down memory lane as he was being commemorated with everyone cheering for him. Kapil Dev also recreated the iconic Natraj shot at the stadium.

To the one who inspired the nation to dream big. Wishing a very happy birthday.

