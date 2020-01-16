The title track of Panga becomes a youth anthem!

“Man ki Jo sune, hai vahi changa. Lele, Lele Panga” yes, these inspiring lines penned by Javed Akhtar have now become the voice of nation. Kangana’s film “Le Panga” song is not merely a song, but it’s a strength that give power to withstand from any storm.

Since the song released it has been loved by all and has become the voice of every heart. This song has heartened many and it has doubled the spirit to fight back from the problems. This song also lends direction and encouragement to brave heart who don’t fear to take any Panga in life.

The song Le Panga shows Kangana going back to being a Kabaddi player with ample help, support and motivation from her husband Prashant (played by Jassie Gill) and son. The song takes you on the physical and emotional journey of Jaya’s (played by Kangana) return to the field.

The lyrics of song “Lele panga rawajon se, Lele panga samajon se, Lele panga bandhano se, Lele panga dushmano se” depicts the film challenges people to take a panga with their fears and heartfelt ambitions.

Panga title track has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar, Siddharth Mahadevan, lyrics written by Javed Akhtar, music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill in lead roles.

Talking about song director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says, “A generation believes in not talking but taking a stand. The lyrics of Panga resonates with everyday life. It was made to fight against your thoughts of letting you move ahead and break barriers to fulfill your hidden hopes and dreams. Its yourself against yourself. In the mindset. In society. In the heart. In the place your belief. Panga is for all who are made to beleive that this is how any man or woman should function. Its the Panga of the mind and the heart.”

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and also stars Neena Gupta who plays Kangana’s mother in the film and Richa Chadda in pivotel role. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.