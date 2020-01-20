“This time I experienced a new sense of euphoria” – Mahesh Babu on the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru

The superstardom of Mahesh Babu has reached another level as his recent release has become a roaring success in the box office. Marking the Sankranti release, Mahesh Babu has delivered one of his best performances.

The actor’s Army look had made a lot of chatter for which he received a lot of appreciation.

Talking about the whopping box office success of Sarileru Neekevvaru Mahesh Babu shared, “My most memorable Sankranti till date. this time I experienced a new sense of euphoria. For four years I did serious films. For the first time I opened up and did this film, Keeping my fans in mind and looking at the results, I think it was the best decision.”

Mahesh Babu shared further as he believed that the openings were way higher than he expected, “the openings are 10 times more than what we exp[ected. it’s magic. I am thrilled. When we do a big film, we want to create history and we want everybody to benefit”.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has done immensely great and hulking fanbase of the actor has definitely proved it by the numbers.

The movie has crossed the 100 crore mark in its first week minting a total of 105.56 crores and has received a lot of appreciation for the action sequences and the comedy as well.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.