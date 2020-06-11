Times Of Music: MX Player’s new show music reality show promises to be a clutter-breaker

Songs always evoke memories, they stir powerful emotions that are triggered when we hear a particular song and transport you back in time. It could be a happy thought that has you tapping your foot or a nostalgic memory that leaves you humming your favorite tune. Smule presents – Times of Music powered by Ace2Three – An MX Original Series brings viewers a one-of-its-kind music reality/chat show, bringing together 20 legendary composers who will rewrite history and reinvent each other’s most celebrated tunes.

Recreating memories with 22 iconic songs – the show’s innovative format will see each episode feature 2 composers of different erassoak in the philosophy behind the other’s celebrated song, its ethos and interpret it in his own way to create a fabulous new rendition. Imagine Salim – Sulaiman’s version of a Pyarelal composition or Sachin and Jigar’s take on Euphoria’s cult melodies.

Part storytelling, part tribute andtopped with pure musical genius – this series is hosted by Vishal Dadlani who will be unwrapping interesting stories from their lives.

The prominent duos that audiences will get to witness in the 11 episodic series are Vishal & Shekhar – Bappi Lahiri, Salim – Sulaiman & Pyarelalji, Sachin – Jigar & Euphoria, Shantanu Moitra – Amaal Mallik, Amit Trivedi – Agnee, Viju Shah – Mithoon, Rajesh Roshan – Himesh Reshammiya, Anand – Milind & Sajid – Wajid, Ajay – Atul & Kalyanji – Anandji, and Indian Ocean – Sneha Khanwalkar.

MX Player is known for pushing boundaries and experimenting with genres/ formats in the OTT space. With Times of Music – the platform is raising the bar of entertainment and bringing one of the largest musical stages to the digital world.