Vijay Deverakonda starts shooting for his next directed by Puri Jagannadh and presented by Dharma Productions

Vijay Deverakonda started shooting for his next film in Mumbai from today. The yet-untitled film is being helmed by director Puri Jagannadh. The entire unit commenced the shooting after a formal pooja ceremony.

Charmme Kaur clapped the sound board for the muurtham shot being filmed on Vijay Deverakonda.

This is the immediate project for Puri Jagannadh after his last film iSmart Shankar which was a massive hit. Karan Johar’ Dharma Production heard the script and immediately decided to come on board as producing partners for the film.

This will be a Pan-India film which will be released in Hindi apart from all South Indian languages.

Vijay Deverakonda underwent rigorous training and was on strict diet to shape-up his body. He flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms for his role.

In association with Puri Jagannadh’s Touring Talkies and Puri Connects, the film billed to be an actioner will be produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are among the prominent cast members of the film.