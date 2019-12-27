Vijay Varma reminisces about his journey and the breakthrough moment of the year!

Among the breakthrough film performances we saw this year, Vijay Varma’s name figures high on the list. Starring in Gully Boy as Moeen Arif, Ranveer Singh’s character Murad’s friend, he made an impact strong enough to give a boost to his career.

Talking about the breakthrough moment here’s what he had to say “I think I would call this year the turning point in my career for sure. It’s come after years of waiting, perseverance and patience. I’ve constantly been trying to do stuff. My dream has come true!”

Talking about how life has changed posr Gully Boy, the actor reveals, “A lot. I feel now I am going in the direction I want to go, with the validation I was seeking. That feeling of being left out? It went away after the reception. I have a much more peaceful mind for sure. I have never been this inspired. I’ve submerged myself in work.”

The one disappointment was Gully Boy, chosen as India’s official entry for Oscars, not being shortlisted for the award. Asked how the sentiment is within the team, he says, “The fight in itself was deeply satisfying. Over the course of the last two months, from the time it was announced (as India’s entry), everybody associated with the film covered enough ground in America. And not just this film, I believe the producers and Zo (Zoya Akhtar, director) are trying to break into a larger diaspora. It has become a stepping stone, as so many people there are aware of even Made in Heaven (web series).”

Vijay reunites with Zoya for a segment in the web anthology Ghost Stories. On how it happened to him, he tells, “I was shooting for Hurdang, Zo called me and said, ‘Are you in town?’ I said I will be back after 15 days. She told me what she was making, and I should meet her. I said I will do it. She said no, I should meet her and listen to the story first. We met and she narrated the story. I said, ‘I had already said yes to you’! (laughs) She is incredible with her work. You follow some directors blindly, their vision. She has a great sense of business and art.”