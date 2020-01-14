Vinod Bachchan celebrates Lohri with friends Arjan Bajwa and Rahul Roy in Kolkata

It’s a customary practice for renowned producer Vinod Bachchan to celebrate the festival of Lohri every year his friends with full gusto! This year too, the successful producer, known for family entertainers including Tanu Weds Manu franchise and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, visited Kolkata for the Lohri celebrations.

Vinod Bachchan informs, “Besides enjoying the river ride on a yacht with my dear brothers – Arjan Bajwa and Rahul Roy (from California), I was really happy to attend a big Lohri event organized by the Punjabi community of Kolkata where attendees included guests from American and French consulate and other dignitaries along with the creme de la’ creme of the city.”

Beginning the year on a promising note with his forthcoming movie Ginny Weds Sunny featuring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam, Vinod Bachchan’s production banner Soundarya Production has an interesting slate of projects which will be officially announced soon.