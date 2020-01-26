Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri addresses the second edition of Khajuraho Literature Festival

Filmmaker & author Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is someone who does not mind calling a spade a spade! Frank and outspoken, the multi-talented filmmaker has always been known for voicing his opinion on issues related to the society, politics and his fraternity among others.

It comes as no surprise that the acclaimed filmmaker was invited at the Khajuraho Literature Festival in Madhya Pradesh to speak on the subject ‘Forging unity by assimilating diversity’. Vivek also serves as a Curator in the Advisory Board of Khajuraho Literature Festival, held on 18-20th January, 2020.

Khajuraho Literature Festival is an initiative to celebrate India’s ancient knowledge and served an opportunity to commemorate the grandeur and splendor of India.

The temples of Khajuraho has been representing cultural brilliance of India since centuries. Khajuraho Literature Festival was an initiative to celebrate

this brilliance, and to project these marvels.

As India is emerging as a global power, the festival creates an opportunity to bring together the best minds from the field of literature, sports, politics, business, spirituality and entertainment on a single

platform to reinvigorate the spirit of India’s cultural unity.

Following the huge critical acclaim of his last release, ‘The Tashkent Files’ released in April last year, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is busy prepping up for his next, ‘The Kashmir Files’ – an unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is slated to release on the auspicious occasion of India’s 73rd Independence anniversary in 2020.