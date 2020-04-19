Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri joins Anupam Kher in The Future Of Life Festival

Just as when the whole world is under the spell of the cursed lockdown, two of the most creative brains in showbiz viz., Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Anupam Kher will be seen together in ‘The Future Of Life Festival’. Needless to say, when two of such stalwarts meet, artistic juices are bound to flow. The duo of Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher promise to make your lockdown time at your respective places absolutely worthwhile.

Even though Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Anupam Kher will be soon seen in a film together ‘The Kashmir Files’, the duo just cannot seem to wait to let the creative juices flow. Needless to say, ‘The Future Of Life Festival’ will surely see Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher at their creative best.

Speaking about the reason and the basic need to start ‘The Future Of Life Festival’, Vivek Agnihotri says, “I want to understand the role of creativity and culture in the New World, post the Covid19 crisis. What are the new models for the world? No politics, no gossip… only positive creativity centred vision and plans for the future. I was thinking why not celebrate life in such trying and depressing times and share hopes with people. Amidst all this, let’s not forget the most precious gift which we all have – Life. It’s the Life which will defeat the fatal virus. So, celebrating Life is the first step”. In the same breath, he adds, “How the life is going to be in a post #Coronaworld? How we can find new meanings, new dreams in a #NewWorld? So, Pallavi and I will be talking to the thought leaders and share their vision with the world”.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has been the brain behind masterpiece films like The Tashkent Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam, is also the brain behind ‘#IAmBuddha’, a movement which aims at exploring and bringing out the creative wealth and help make India an ‘Innovation Hub’ thriving on ideas & creativity. As a step in that direction, ‘#IAmBuddha’ proudly presents ‘School Of Creativity The Future Of Life Festival’. This Festival will see Vivek Agnihotri inviting the famous creative celebrities, who will be seen discussing creativity and life.

Besides Anupam Kher, the other creative brains who will be featured in ‘The Future Of Life Festival’ include Dr. Makarand R. Paranjpe (well-known author, poet, humanities professor and the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla), Ashwin Sanghi (renowned writer in the fiction-thriller genre), Padmashree Malini Awasthi (extremely popular Indian folk singer), Amish Tripathi (Indian diplomat, columnist and everyone’s favourite author) Gautam Chintamani (film historian and the author of many bestsellers), Swapnil Bandodkar (very popular Marathi playback singer), Avdhoot Gupte (very talented music composer, singer and film maker), RJ Raunaq (extremely popular Radio Jockey), Dr. Alok Chaturvedi (Founder-Director of SEAS Laboratory at the very prestigious Krannert School of Management, Purdue University) and the world renowned melodious singer Suresh Wadkar .