Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files wins Box- Office Surprise of the Year Award at ETC Bollywood Business Awards!

From being a whistleblower to filing over 20 RTIs (Right To Information), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s effort to seek truth through his critically acclaimed film, ‘The Tashkent Files’ – that talks about the mysterious death of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, seem to have paid off.

The movie that made people think and question, has been bestowed upon with the honour of ‘Box Office Surprise of the Year’ award at ETC Bollywood Business Awards.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi informs, “We dedicate this award to all the honest unknown journalists of India who sacrifice everything to investigate the truth.”

ETC Bollywood Business Awards has in the last 9 years established itself as a premium property that applauds films based on how they fare at the Box Office, thereby celebrating profits.

Following the huge critical acclaim of ‘The Tashkent Files’ released in April last year, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is busy prepping up for his next, ‘The Kashmir Files’ – an unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is slated to release on the auspicious occasion of India’s 73rd Independence anniversary in 2020.