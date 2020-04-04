Voot Select drops the trailer of their new original show The Raikar Case

Voot Select has just launched the trailer of their 3rd Original – The Raikar Case. An edge-of -the-seat thriller, the trailer looks extremely promising, as it grapples with the dilemma of ‘Will you choose truth over family?’, and if trust can ever really be absolute. The show will be streaming on Viacom18’s subscription based model, Voot Select on 9th April

The family drama thriller features, power packed ensemble star cast, Atul Kulkarni, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashwini Bhave, Parul Gulati, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Reena Wadhwa and Lalit Prabhakar. It is directed by Marathi industry’s ace director, Aditya Sarpotdar.

In a country where our families are at the heart of our social fabric and the foundation of our lives, ‘The Raikar Case’ is a propulsive, atmospheric and engaging new series, about family, love, deceit, and the secrets that wrench us apart. Because sometimes the most dangerous people come disguised as family! Secret and lies are exposed when the youngest member of the family commits suicide – leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and suspects. A case where every member of the family becomes a suspect, each with a powerful motive to kill!