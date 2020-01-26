White Turtle Studios – The team behind the most-viewed trailers in the recent times

Over the years lot of studios & trailer houses have been at loggerheads trying to win trailer campaigns for industry defining movies & shows, but White Turtle Studios, one such creative power house seems to be ahead in the game.

White Turtle Studios is to be credited for creating the trailer for Director Ashwini Iyer’s Panga that broke records across films by receiving over 44 million views in just 1 day making it the most viewed trailer of 2019! Panga is the journey of a mother & also every other woman who deserves a second chance at life & inspires to follow your dreams no matter what.

“Sometimes working on a trailer of this genre can be really tricky. It does not have a pre-defined structure or action sequences that you can simply put together. A lot of thought goes behind understand each character, judging the value they bring to the screen and cohesively stitching the best moments to bring the story out in the shortest way possible. Specially with Panga we had to really make sure that the team working on this can chart the emotional graph out visually for audiences to follow & I think that’s what helped people relate it to the trailer so much” – Ankit Bhatia, Co-Founder – White Turtle Studios.

Well, with Fox Star Studio’s Panga being well received & acclaimed, White Turtle Studios accolades do not stop. With the release of Panga yesterday, Amazon Prime Video India too released one of it’s biggest shows with Kabir Khan – The Forgotten Army on it’s platform. A story that dramatises the events that led to the formation of the INA & their journey thereafter.

22 Million views in just a short span of time is the kind of response that the trailer has received & while it showcases a completely different timeline, genre, graph, the team that gave shape to this campaign are the same creative minds that worked on Panga too. It evidently showcases an adaptable, diverse mind-set that this team possess that can take on any genre or subject & turn it into a nail-biting or an emotionally gripping 2-minute trailer.

To that Ankit added “The Forgotten Army was a very different campaign for us. It was unlike any other war show or movie that audiences have been used to watching. It needed to be seen with a different perspective that captured the involvement & sacrifices that these soldiers made being away from their country. It was about understanding the ripple effect of their actions that influenced our Independence. It’s very important to carve out the journey on the edit table because otherwise it might just seem like any another war inspired show or movie.

With Panga & The Forgotten Army releasing on the same day, White Turtle Studios has surely grabbed the limelight & kudos to their team to build these campaigns from scratch in such a short amount of time.