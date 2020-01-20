Why should women stop pursuing their dreams after marriage and motherhoood? – Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga raises this pertinent question

Despite their achievements and global recognition, the future of sports star like Serena Williams, Sania Mirza and MC Mary Kom, is questioned the moment they become mothers. But to their credit, they have fought the psychological pressure and have come back to claim their place under the sun.

In its own way, according to director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga is a tribute to every such woman who has dared to dream and every such mother, who is pushing for a second chance.

In the film, Kangana Ranaut plays Jaya, a 32-year old woman, who, like so many young, modern women today, strives to strike a balance between professional and familial responsibilities. While she is doing this, an opportunity comes along to get back to playing a sport which, at one time, was her lifeline.

On seeing this film, Ashwiny wants every woman to awaken the raider inside them, step over every limit and take the ultimate Panga to follow their dreams. The sports drama also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta among others.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga releases on January 24.